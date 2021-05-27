Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 332,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

