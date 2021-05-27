TrustVerse Market Cap Hits $10.27 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and $203,074.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

