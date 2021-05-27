UBS Group Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Neutral

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:PKX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.59. 223,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

