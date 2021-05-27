UBS Group Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Neutral

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
NYSE:PKX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.59. 223,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.