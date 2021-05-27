UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and $4.69 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00082122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00964194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.68 or 0.09640233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00093342 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,934,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

