Unisocks (SOCKS) Market Cap Achieves $18.76 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $59,729.40 or 1.55342408 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and approximately $5,894.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00082090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.00968786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,704.85 or 0.09666656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00093318 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.