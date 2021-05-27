Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 24,487 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 24,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total transaction of $2,362,016.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,076,519.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of U traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,068. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion and a PE ratio of -82.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unity Software by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

