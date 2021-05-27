Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $264.65. 1,065,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $193.16 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

