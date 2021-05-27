Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $450-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.93 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,733. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $193.16 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

