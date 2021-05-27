Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.13

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $163,680.77 and $159.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.70 or 0.07124265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00503607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00196790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.00651193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00389487 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,638 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,966 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.