Vitae Price Down 19.3% This Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00003126 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.