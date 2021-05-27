VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.VMware also updated its FY22 guidance to $approx $6.88 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.
Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
