VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.VMware also updated its FY22 guidance to $approx $6.88 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.84.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $161.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.83. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

