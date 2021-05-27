VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $approx $6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.21. 1,491,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.84.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.