Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Market Cap of $54.22 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $413,864.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00008006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00963154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.04 or 0.09679695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093402 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

