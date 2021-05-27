Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts Purchases 7,041 Shares

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts acquired 7,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $24,995.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VYNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 316,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,988. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

