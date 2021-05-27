Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts Purchases 7,440 Shares

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts bought 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,147.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,156.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VYNT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 316,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,988. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

