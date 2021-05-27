Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

5/13/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 668,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Get Health Catalyst Inc alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $735,462.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock worth $2,398,163. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.