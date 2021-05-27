Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

