Wing Price Reaches $23.29 (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $23.29 or 0.00061121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $38.02 million and $12.16 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00345128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00185653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037136 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00822343 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,757,449 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,449 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

