Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $308,433.08 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00012226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $308,433.08 and approximately $54.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00062188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00343024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00185202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00036585 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.55 or 0.00818080 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

