Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $34,604.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00387570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00176924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00268899 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004524 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 153% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,179,644 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.