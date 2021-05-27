Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $94-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.02 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 4,782,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Yext’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $277,536.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.