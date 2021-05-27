YF Link Price Tops $137.37 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $137.37 or 0.00357266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 17% against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $242,969.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00082122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00964194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.68 or 0.09640233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00093342 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

