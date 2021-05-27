YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $545,997.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $545,997.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00963154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.04 or 0.09679695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093402 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars.

