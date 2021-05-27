ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $193.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,142.82 and $193.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00020530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00966545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.09699883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00093424 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

