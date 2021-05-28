244,113 Shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Protalix BioTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $583,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of PLX opened at $2.90 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.72.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

