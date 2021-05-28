2,950 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of UI stock opened at $299.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.