548,936 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 548,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,777,000. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of Artisan Partners Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

