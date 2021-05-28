838,093 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,321,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $387.13. 171,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

