9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,338 shares in the company, valued at $179,338. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

