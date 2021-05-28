Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0437

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $518,196.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00882509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.47 or 0.08991913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00090220 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

