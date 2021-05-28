Acute Angle Cloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

