Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,836 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In related news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

