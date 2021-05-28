Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,590 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter.

AFT opened at $15.41 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

