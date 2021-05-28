Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,624 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of ALK opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

