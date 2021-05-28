Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,853 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

