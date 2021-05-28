Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

ACM opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.