Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $185.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,907 shares of company stock worth $3,760,034 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

