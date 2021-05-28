Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,773 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

