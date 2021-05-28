Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 86,546 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.