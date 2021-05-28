Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after buying an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $127.33.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

