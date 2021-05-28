Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.42 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock worth $854,188. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

