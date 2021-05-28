Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 20,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,780. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

