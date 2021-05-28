Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

