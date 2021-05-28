Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 41,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,461 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

