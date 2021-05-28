Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.27 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.