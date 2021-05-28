Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,804 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.73. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.