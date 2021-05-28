Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 381,660 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

