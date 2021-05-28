Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,366 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGT opened at $12.61 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

