Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

