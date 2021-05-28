Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.02 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

